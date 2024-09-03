Fiduciary Family Office LLC Trims Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,839 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 224,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 127,228 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BMY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,350,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average is $46.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.