Fiduciary Family Office LLC Trims Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CASY traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $363.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,490. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $374.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.73. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.44 and a 1-year high of $401.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.