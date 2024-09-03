Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 298,470 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,388,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 298,470 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Suncor Energy worth $52,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Suncor Energy stock opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.