Fiera Capital Corp Has $57.97 Million Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $57,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,821,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,140,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,341,386. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,140,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,341,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $6,900,509. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.27.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $290.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.36 and a 200-day moving average of $312.37. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.74 and a 52 week high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

