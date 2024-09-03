Fiera Capital Corp Has $93.50 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $93,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,022,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,423,000 after buying an additional 53,005 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,309,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $459,691,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,040,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,987,000 after purchasing an additional 64,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 922,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,259,000 after purchasing an additional 54,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.99, for a total transaction of $2,891,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,736.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.26, for a total value of $159,021.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,840.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.99, for a total transaction of $2,891,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,736.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,325 shares of company stock worth $11,068,068. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $587.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 133.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $548.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.00. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $593.50.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tyler Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.31.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

