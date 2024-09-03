Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,444,564 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 418,974 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for about 1.3% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.35% of HDFC Bank worth $414,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 5.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDB stock opened at $61.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $52.16 and a one year high of $67.44. The stock has a market cap of $113.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. On average, analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

