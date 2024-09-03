Financial Comparison: Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) vs. Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) and Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Peakstone Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 129.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Peakstone Realty Trust pays out -5.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peakstone Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Peakstone Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Corners Property Trust $250.61 million 10.48 $95.34 million $1.07 26.50 Peakstone Realty Trust $254.28 million 1.91 -$550.58 million ($15.55) -0.86

Analyst Ratings

Four Corners Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Peakstone Realty Trust. Peakstone Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Four Corners Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Four Corners Property Trust and Peakstone Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Corners Property Trust 0 2 1 1 2.75 Peakstone Realty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.76%. Peakstone Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.55%. Given Peakstone Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Peakstone Realty Trust is more favorable than Four Corners Property Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Peakstone Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Corners Property Trust 37.01% 7.72% 3.95% Peakstone Realty Trust -60.76% -12.06% -5.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Peakstone Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Peakstone Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peakstone Realty Trust has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats Peakstone Realty Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations. As of March 31, 2023, Peakstone's wholly-owned portfolio consists of 19 million square feet across 24 states in primarily high-growth, strategic coastal and sunbelt markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.