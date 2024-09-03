Financial Survey: MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) versus Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN)

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Free Report) and MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Longeveron and MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longeveron $1.23 million 10.54 -$21.41 million ($9.61) -0.21 MoonLake Immunotherapeutics N/A N/A -$36.01 million ($0.75) -62.39

Longeveron has higher revenue and earnings than MoonLake Immunotherapeutics. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Longeveron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longeveron -1,513.83% -237.57% -140.97% MoonLake Immunotherapeutics N/A -10.61% -10.36%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Longeveron and MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Longeveron has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of Longeveron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of Longeveron shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Longeveron and MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longeveron 0 0 2 0 3.00 MoonLake Immunotherapeutics 0 4 9 0 2.69

Longeveron currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 292.16%. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $78.67, indicating a potential upside of 68.13%. Given Longeveron’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Longeveron is more favorable than MoonLake Immunotherapeutics.

Summary

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics beats Longeveron on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Longeveron

Longeveron Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions in the United States and Japan. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, an allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell formulation sourced from the bone marrow of young and healthy adult donors. It is conducting Phase 1, Phase 1/2, Phase 2a, and Phase 2b clinical trials in various indications, such as aging-related frailty, alzheimer's disease, and hypoplastic left heart syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

