First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Short Interest Up 10.4% in August

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the July 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other First Capital news, Director John Shireman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.93 per share, with a total value of $31,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.37% of First Capital worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

FCAP traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $31.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First Capital has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $104.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.63.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. First Capital’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

