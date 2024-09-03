First Digital USD (FDUSD) One Day Volume Hits $3.73 Billion

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last week, First Digital USD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. First Digital USD has a total market cap of $2.72 billion and approximately $3.73 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One First Digital USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,726,154,881 tokens. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,726,154,880.66. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99893952 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 349 active market(s) with $3,328,595,913.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

