First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.88.

A number of research firms have commented on INBK. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on First Internet Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 97,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 35,140 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 263.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 70,725 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $3,495,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 11,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INBK stock opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $314.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.68. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $39.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.71.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $81.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.