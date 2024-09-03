First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.88.
A number of research firms have commented on INBK. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.
Shares of INBK stock opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $314.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.68. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $39.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.71.
First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $81.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.
First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
