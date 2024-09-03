First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

FTCS traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.58. 30,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,908. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $90.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2843 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.