FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) Coverage Initiated at Roth Mkm

Equities researchers at Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s current price.
FitLife Brands Stock Performance
Shares of FTLF opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. FitLife Brands has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $152.95 million, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.01.
FitLife Brands Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FitLife Brands
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Don’t Count Out CrowdStrike Yet: Key Insights from Q2 Earnings
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Why Lululemon’s Setback Could Be Your Next Big Win
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy as Interest Rates Fall
Receive News & Ratings for FitLife Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FitLife Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.