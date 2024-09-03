FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) Coverage Initiated at Roth Mkm

Equities researchers at Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.30% from the company’s current price.

FitLife Brands Stock Performance

Shares of FTLF opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. FitLife Brands has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $152.95 million, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.01.

FitLife Brands Company Profile

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

