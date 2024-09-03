Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the July 31st total of 6,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Five9 Stock Performance

Five9 stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.05. 2,454,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,186. Five9 has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $92.40. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -36.53 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

Institutional Trading of Five9

In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,637 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $114,841.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 130,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,605 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $87,033.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 132,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,428,629.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,740 shares of company stock valued at $920,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIVN has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W lowered shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.35.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

