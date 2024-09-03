Flow (FLOW) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $43.53 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Flow has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Flow has a total market capitalization of $851.50 million and approximately $43.53 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00000962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,528,897,406 coins. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flow is flow.com.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

