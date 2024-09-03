Flow (FLOW) Achieves Market Cap of $852.29 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000966 BTC on popular exchanges. Flow has a market cap of $852.29 million and approximately $42.76 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Flow has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,528,897,406 coins. Flow’s official website is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

