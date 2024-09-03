Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.92

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.92 and last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.47.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The transportation company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $299.34 million during the quarter.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. It manages the Vienna airport.

Recommended Stories

