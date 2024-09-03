Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FLGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,880,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 11,110,000 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.17. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $49,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,402,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,137,413.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 787,566 shares of company stock valued at $26,090,866. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. CWM LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Foot Locker by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,635 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,736,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,160,000.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

