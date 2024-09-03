Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 114.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Forge Global Price Performance
NYSE:FRGE opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. Forge Global has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $253.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71.
Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 million. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 96.65% and a negative return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forge Global will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Forge Global
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 942,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 487,959 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,548,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Forge Global during the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.
Forge Global Company Profile
Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.
