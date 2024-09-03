Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Short Interest Update

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 596,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FNV. TD Securities raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.02. 728,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,229. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.44 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 51.64%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,286,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,208,000 after acquiring an additional 64,429 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,079,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,852,000 after acquiring an additional 659,324 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,626,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,022,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,374,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $878,696,000 after purchasing an additional 129,876 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,597,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,807,000 after acquiring an additional 120,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

