freenet (FRA:FNTN) Trading Up 0.8%

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €26.40 ($29.33) and last traded at €26.36 ($29.29). 377,901 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €26.16 ($29.07).
freenet Stock Up 0.8 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is €25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.29.
About freenet
freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than freenet
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.