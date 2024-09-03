freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.87

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.87 and last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.
freenet Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $651.55 million for the quarter. freenet had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.16%.
About freenet
freenet AG provides telecommunications, broadcasting, and multimedia services for mobile communications/mobile internet, and digital lifestyle sectors in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile network operators; planning, set up, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.
