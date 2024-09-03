Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the July 31st total of 8,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Frontline to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 5,319.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,312 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,883,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,074,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,691 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,207,000 after acquiring an additional 567,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Frontline stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.01. 3,043,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.03. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $409.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.88 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.71%.



Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

