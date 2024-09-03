Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Short Interest Update

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,150,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 7,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 901,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on FULC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $844,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $6,919,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,302,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

FULC stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 764,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,694. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $13.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $505.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.29.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.93. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%. The company had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

