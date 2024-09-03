Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Short Interest Update

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,150,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 7,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 901,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have commented on FULC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Fulcrum Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics
Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Down 5.3 %
FULC stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 764,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,694. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $13.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $505.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.29.
Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.93. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%. The company had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Fulcrum Therapeutics
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fulcrum Therapeutics
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.