Gaimin (GMRX) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

Gaimin (GMRX) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Gaimin has a total market capitalization of $16.15 million and $138,006.36 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gaimin token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gaimin has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gaimin alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Gaimin Token Profile

Gaimin’s genesis date was February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,843,981,103 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io.

Gaimin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 13,479,174,167 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00121965 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $110,744.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gaimin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gaimin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gaimin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gaimin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.