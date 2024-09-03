Gala 24-Hour Volume Tops $51.36 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Gala has a total market cap of $683.69 million and $51.36 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gala has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gala

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 36,220,474,485 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,173,569,138 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gala is gala.com. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

