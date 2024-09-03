Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $3.38 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.13.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

