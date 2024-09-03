GAP (NYSE:GAP) Price Target Raised to $28.00

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. GAP has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.38.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

