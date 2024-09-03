Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the July 31st total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Garden Stage Trading Up 21.1 %

NASDAQ GSIW traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,624. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. Garden Stage has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

Garden Stage Company Profile

Garden Stage Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides securities dealing and brokerage, underwriting and placing, and other financial services in Hong Kong. It also offers asset management services comprising discretionary account management and fund management services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

