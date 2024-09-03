GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Short Interest Up 6.0% in August

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,640,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 8,150,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GDS shares. Nomura Securities upgraded GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GDS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.29.

Get GDS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDS

GDS Stock Down 0.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS

NASDAQ GDS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,583,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. GDS has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in GDS during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in GDS in the first quarter worth approximately $188,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GDS in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.