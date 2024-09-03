Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $684.30 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $684.30 million and $436,386.02 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.56 or 0.00007911 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008538 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,669.67 or 1.00009485 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012871 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007747 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 4.56859262 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $295,401.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

