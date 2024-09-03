Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Trading Down 9.3%

Shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD – Get Free Report) were down 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.49 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.70 ($0.17). Approximately 1,789,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 420% from the average daily volume of 344,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).

Gem Diamonds Stock Down 10.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,400.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.45.

About Gem Diamonds

(Get Free Report)

Gem Diamonds Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates diamond mines. It also produces, manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds; and provides technical, financial, and management consulting services. It operates in Lesotho, Botswana, Belgium, British Virgin Islands, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and Cyprus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.