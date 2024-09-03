General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises 0.7% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in General Electric by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 46,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,893,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,968,000 after buying an additional 86,881 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.7% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 2.4% during the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

General Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $174.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Electric has a 12-month low of $84.42 and a 12-month high of $177.20. The company has a market cap of $189.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

