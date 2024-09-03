General Motors (NYSE:GM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,080,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 35,130,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

General Motors Trading Down 2.8 %

General Motors stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.41. 13,758,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,488,502. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $683,616.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,455,874.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 391,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,536. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 34.5% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 3.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in General Motors by 0.6% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,624 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 1.6% in the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

