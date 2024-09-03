Generate Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Generate Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 1.2% of Generate Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $21,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $138.26 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $86.96 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Argus upped their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

