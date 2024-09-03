Generate Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Generate Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,042 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up 1.0% of Generate Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $17,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $81.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $82.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a PE ratio of 68.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,734.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.24.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

