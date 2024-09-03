Generate Investment Management Ltd Makes New $32.10 Million Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 59,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,104,000. Elevance Health makes up approximately 1.9% of Generate Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its position in Elevance Health by 2.6% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELV opened at $556.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $532.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $525.65. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $431.38 and a 12-month high of $557.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total transaction of $154,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.76, for a total value of $154,561.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,116 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $530.00 target price (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Baird R W upgraded Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

