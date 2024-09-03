Generate Investment Management Ltd Sells 17,111 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Generate Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,111 shares during the quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $172.57 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $237.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.01 and its 200-day moving average is $170.87.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.66%.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

