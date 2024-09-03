Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.00

Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$3.93, with a volume of 8200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.91.

Genesis Land Development Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$223.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.20.

Get Genesis Land Development alerts:

Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genesis Land Development had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of C$94.98 million for the quarter.

Genesis Land Development Company Profile

Genesis Land Development Corp., an integrated land developer and residential home builder, owns and develops residential lands and serviced lots in the Calgary Metropolitan Area, Canada. It operates through two segments: Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment acquires, plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential lots, and commercial and industrial lands to third-party developers and builders; and sells lots and completed homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.