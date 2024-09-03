Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 541,800 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the July 31st total of 486,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEOS. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,297,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,270,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 18.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 226,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 34,762 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 215.6% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 187,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 127,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEOS stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,684. The company has a market cap of $132.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.67. Geospace Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Geospace Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Featured Articles

