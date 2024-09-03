Gilbert & Cook Inc. Cuts Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 84.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,227 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $2,180,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $901,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 2,500 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $37,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,420.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OBDC opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.84 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 43.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 74.75%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

