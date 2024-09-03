Gilbert & Cook Inc. Cuts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

FHLC stock opened at $74.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average of $68.91. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $74.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

