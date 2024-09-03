Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $277,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $59.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.19%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

