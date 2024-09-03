Gilbert & Cook Inc. Raises Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK stock opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $54.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.81.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.