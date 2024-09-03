Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 788 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,534 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 269,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,155,000 after purchasing an additional 20,834 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 47.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BK. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $68.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $68.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.53 and its 200 day moving average is $59.37.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.