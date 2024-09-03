Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Short Interest Down 6.0% in August

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,770,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 17,840,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,165,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,144,823. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.35. The company has a market capitalization of $99.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.92, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 198.3% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 51.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.94.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

