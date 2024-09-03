GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.150-0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $187.0 million-$188.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.0 million. GitLab also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.45-0.47 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.63.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. Analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,182 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $60,884.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,052.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $1,148,867.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,109 shares in the company, valued at $12,758,527.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $60,884.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,052.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,847. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
