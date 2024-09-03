Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) is RWC Asset Management LLP’s 4th Largest Position

RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,588,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,885 shares during the quarter. Gold Fields accounts for approximately 3.8% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.40% of Gold Fields worth $53,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,129,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 669,819 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth about $3,017,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,842,000 after acquiring an additional 70,646 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,187,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,635,000 after acquiring an additional 121,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $875,000. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Gold Fields Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.1692 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

