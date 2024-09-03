Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.68

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.66, with a volume of 2456923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.