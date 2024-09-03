Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.68

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.66, with a volume of 2456923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

