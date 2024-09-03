Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Short Interest Update

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,300 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 246,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NYSE GHM traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.65. The stock had a trading volume of 49,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,847. The company has a market capitalization of $322.33 million, a P/E ratio of 67.91 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30. Graham has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $34.72.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $49.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.00 million. Graham had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Graham will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Graham by 8,163.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GHM. Noble Financial began coverage on Graham in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

